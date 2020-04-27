Are Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion Working On A New Project?!?

She’s a savage, classy, bougie, and about to get a huge leg up thanks to her pal, Beyonce. Megan Thee Stallion’s next song might be getting the Queen Bey treatment!
Hey what’s up everyone it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News dishing up all the latest entertainment and celebrity news but before we begin, don’t forget to hit that subscribe button so you never miss a second of news over here at Clevver.
So, if you’ve been on the internet at all you know that Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Savage '' is absolutely ruling Tik Tok.