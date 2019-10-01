Aiming for the Olympics After Child-Birth ft. Allyson Felix | Top Performers

Published on Oct 1, 2019

The most decorated athlete in World Championships history is chasing her dream to qualify for her fifth consecutive Olympic Games while managing the new demands of being a mum.



Meet the biggest names in Olympic sports who've put in the work, chased their dream, and given everything to make it to the top: https://bit.ly/2th2tex



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com