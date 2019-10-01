Aiming for the Olympics After Child-Birth ft. Allyson Felix | Top Performers

Olympic
3.83M
729 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 1, 2019

The most decorated athlete in World Championships history is chasing her dream to qualify for her fifth consecutive Olympic Games while managing the new demands of being a mum.

Meet the biggest names in Olympic sports who've put in the work, chased their dream, and given everything to make it to the top: https://bit.ly/2th2tex

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to