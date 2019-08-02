Chinese Troops Build Up on Hong Kong Border: White House

Loading...
China masses the Chinese military on the Hong Kong border, as Hong Kong protesters and riot police clash.The US China trade war is heating up as a trade deal remains elusive and Trump hits China with more tariffs. Huawei may have a deeper relationship with Google than we thought. Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra may be a challenge to China.And China is banning individual travel permits to Taiwan.
