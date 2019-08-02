Chinese Troops Build Up on Hong Kong Border: White House

Published on Aug 2, 2019

China masses the Chinese military on the Hong Kong border, as Hong Kong protesters and riot police clash.



The US China trade war is heating up as a trade deal remains elusive and Trump hits China with more tariffs.



Huawei may have a deeper relationship with Google than we thought.



Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra may be a challenge to China.



And China is banning individual travel permits to Taiwan.



That and more on this week's China news headlines!



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

__

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



__

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/

__

© All Rights Reserved.



#hongkong yuen long attack #hongkongprotest