India-China Border Dispute Turns Deadly

Published on Jun 19, 2020

The ongoing border dispute between India and China turned deadly as soldiers fought for hours in the dark in stick, stones, and even clubs wrapped with barbed wire in the Galwan Valley. China has been gradually eating up territory along the border in Ladakh, along the LAC, the Line of Actual Control (LAC). And now India is calling for a boycott of Made in China goods. Will this change how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the rest of India view their relationship with China?



