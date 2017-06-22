Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Go ad-free for 3 months
Loading...
Sign up for YouTube Red by July 4th for uninterrupted music and videos all summer.
Working...
No thanks
Try it free
Find out why
Close
GER v. CHI - Alexis SANCHEZ - Chile Post-Match Press Conference
FIFATV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from FIFATV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
1.6M
1.6M
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Add translations
576 views
70
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
71
2
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
3
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 22, 2017
Category
Sports
License
Standard YouTube License
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
GER v. CHI - Juan Antonio PIZZI - Chile Post-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 18:00.
FIFATV
95 views
New
18:00
GER v. CHI - Joachim LÖW - Germany Post-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 10:20.
FIFATV
180 views
New
10:20
Match 8: Germany v Chile - FIFA Confederations Cup 2017
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
30,320 views
New
2:11
Alexis Sanchez: FIFA Man of the Match - Match 8: Germany v Chile
- Duration: 1:19.
FIFATV
2,760 views
New
1:19
Eduardo VARGAS Post-Match Interview - Match 8: Germany v Chile - FIFA Confederations Cup 2017
- Duration: 1:27.
FIFATV
238 views
New
1:27
Match 10: New Zealand v. Portugal - Promo - FIFA Confederations Cup 2017
- Duration: 0:41.
FIFATV
210 views
New
0:41
Match 7: Cameroon v Australia - FIFA Confederations Cup 2017
- Duration: 2:02.
FIFATV
139,981 views
New
2:02
CMR v AUS - Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa - Cameroon Post-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 3:46.
FIFATV
634 views
New
3:46
Lars STINDL Post-Match Interview - Match 8: Germany v Chile - FIFA Confederations Cup 2017
- Duration: 1:26.
FIFATV
154 views
New
1:26
Match 9: Mexico v. Russia - Promo - FIFA Confederations Cup 2017
- Duration: 0:45.
FIFATV
223 views
New
0:45
Match 8: Germany v Chile -Team Lineups - FIFA Confederations Cup 2017
- Duration: 1:22.
FIFATV
37,810 views
New
1:22
The Story of Matchday 5 at the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017
- Duration: 1:07.
FIFATV
830 views
New
1:07
CMR v AUS - Ange Postecoglou - Australia Post-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 8:43.
FIFATV
520 views
New
8:43
GER vs. CHI : Post-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 31:55.
FIFATV
846 views
New
31:55
Match 7: Cameroon v. Australia -Team Lineups - FIFA Confederations Cup 2017
- Duration: 1:22.
FIFATV
37,305 views
New
1:22
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa: FIFA Man of the Match - Match 7: Cameroon v Australia
- Duration: 1:12.
FIFATV
2,940 views
New
1:12
CMR v AUS - Hugo Broos - Cameroon Post-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 12:05.
FIFATV
579 views
New
12:05
Trent Sainsbury Post-Match Interview - Match 7: Cameroon v Australia - FIFA Confederations Cup 2017
- Duration: 1:57.
FIFATV
1,194 views
New
1:57
CMR vs. AUS : Post-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 28:55.
FIFATV
4,399 views
New
28:55
Language:
English
Content location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...