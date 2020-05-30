Demonstrations continue across the United States over the death of George Floyd (LIVE) | USA TODAY

Watch Queue
Demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, MN on Monday, continue to spread across the nation. USA TODAY is providing some live video from those demonstrations in certain cities.
This livestream may contain adult language and violent imagery and may not be suitable for all audiences.
"The situation in Minnesota is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd. It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cites," Gov. Tim Walz said in an earlier press conference.
The mayors of the Twin Cities echoed the governor's claim that a majority of protesters were from outside Minnesota but did not immediately provide details.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer kept his knee pressed into his neck for more than eight minutes. Across the country, protesters took to the streets for a fourth day to express their anger of his death.
