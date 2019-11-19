FIFA Medical Network: Dr Alan McCall

Published on Nov 19, 2019

Alan is Head of Research & Development for Arsenal Football Club, co-Head of Research & Innovation for the Football Federation Australia and consultant for the FC Barcelona Sports Science Department and Barca Innovation Hub. Alan’s background is as a fitness coach and sport scientist with over ten years experience working in professional club teams competing in Ligue 1, English Premier League, A-League, Scottish Premier League and Champions League & Europa League competitions. He was Head of Sport Science and fitness coach of the Australian Socceroos at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the U20 Young Socceroos at the 2013 World Cup.



Alan’s research interests include injury prevention, recovery and performance in football. He holds a PhD in ‘Injury Prevention in Elite Footballers’ from Université de Lille 2 and a Msc in Strength & Conditioningfrom Edith Cowan University, Australia. Alan is a member of the Football Research Group, Senior Associate Editor at British Journal of Sports Medicine, Associate Editor at Science and Medicine in Football and on the editorial board of Apunts which is a joint publication by the Conseil Catala de l’Esport and Barca Innovation Hub.