Nicki Minaj Hints At Marital TROUBLES After Changing Social Media?!?

Published on Apr 15, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#NickiMinaj #KennethPetty #YIKES



Could there may be some trouble in paradise for Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty, after less than a year of marriage?!? Nicki’s latest social media move has many wondering… is she no longer Mrs. Petty?!?



Hey what’s up everyone it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News spilling all the tea here in the comfort of my home studio and we have to break down the latest going on with Nicki Minaj.



Let me catch you all up to speed on the whirlwind relationship that is Nicki and Kenneth there’s a lot to unpack -- so buckle up!





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr