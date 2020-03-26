Published on Mar 26, 2020

The BEST Thing To Do When You're Stuck in Quarantine



This video was sponsored by Busuu. Check Out Busuu Here!

►Busuu mobile: https://app.adjust.com/w5h2mt4_bipx2k1

►Busuu desktop: https://bit.ly/living_in_china



►SUBSCRIBE -https://www.youtube.com/c/JasonLightf...



✔MERCH - https://teespring.com/stores/living-i...

✔PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/livinginchina...









✔INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/livingin_ch...

✔FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...