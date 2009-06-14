Montage of Wake Up Oklahoma!

Uploaded on Jun 14, 2009

Here is a quick look of an incredible first season of the morning talk show, Wake Up Oklahoma! We have had some incredible guests on this season, including: Former OU and Dallas Cowboy's coach Barry Switzer, MTVU freshman of the year band "Sing Out Loud," The Lion King Broadway touring cast, Exec. Vice President of Harpo- Erik Logan, Univ. of Okla. Mascots- Boomer and Sooner and so much more. If you like more information about the show, how to get involved, etc.
Please contact us at WakeUpOklahoma@gmail.com

