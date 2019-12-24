Tana Mongeau, Trisha Paytas & More Unofficial Marriages Of 2019!

Published on Dec 24, 2019

Ahh, relationships. They come and they go. While some may last forever, unfortunately for the recurring fairytale that’s playing in my head, that’s not always the case.



What’s up guys, it’s Maddie Conklin here with Clevver News, and let’s face it - 2019 was the official year for unofficial marriages. I mean, some of our favorite celebrities just skipped over the whole “IG official” thing and went straight to holy matrimony! If you can even call it that…



Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau had what’s been referred to as the “biggest wedding of 2019.” Their words, not ours! This whirlwind marriage caught us ALL off-guard, but you know what they say! When you know, you know.



But in what came as not much of a shock to any of us, it turns out this “wedding,” which was NOT official under the eyes of the law, was simply for content.



Honestly, most of us are still confused as to whether or not these two are even an actual item?!



And that they did. It seems as though Tana has been spending more time with Noah Cyrus than her husband post-wedding, but hey! That’s none of our business.



From one fake wedding to another, no one tops Trisha Paytas marrying a cardboard cutout of Brad Pitt.



I mean, most people need time to heal after a breakup, but not Trisha. From her very public breakup with Jason Nash to her short-lived fling with Aaron Carter, who she claims to be “just friends” with, the girl wastes no time at all.



Her wedding announcement came as a shock to fans, and of course, she wouldn’t reveal who she was marrying, leaving fans to speculate.



Once she finally released her Official Wedding Video, fans were all over the place with their reactions.



One person said, “Someone needs to show this to Brad so he can get a restraining order..😂”



And another said, “Can’t wait for the kitchen floor crying vid when they divorce 😂”



Only real Trisha fans would understand. While Trisha is still enjoying her newlywed bliss, Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter very publicly ended their marriage in 2019, which also, by the way, wasn’t legal.



Brody and Kaitlynn had a beautiful ceremony on an Indonesian island in 2018 with their close friends and family, which didn’t include any of the Kar-Jenners, BTW. But sadly, it wasn’t endgame for these two.



News of their split broke around August, which is when news of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s divorce also hit newsstands. And what do you do after a breakup? Go on a trip with your bestie, of course.



Which is exactly what Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus did.



But you never know who you’ll fall for, and before we knew it, Miley and Kaitlynn were the new hottest couple of 2019. That flame quickly burned out, however, because it wasn’t long before Miley was spotted with none other than Cody Simpson!



These two wasted no time making their love Instagram official, and we can’t help but ship them. Here’s to hoping this one lasts!



Unfortunately, those weren’t the only breakups of 2019. Bella Thorne and Mod Sun made their split public and even came at each other with some pretty heated allegations via Twitter.



But before all the drama, they too had an unofficial wedding ceremony.



Ahh, a simpler time. However, it seems as though Bella is happy and has moved on with not one, but two people. The actress is known to be dating Alex Martini, who reportedly works as a set production assistant as well as Italian pop star Benjamin Mascolo. A throuple, if you will! Love that for them.



Moving along to another couple who aren’t legally married but chose to have a “ceremony” of sorts, we have Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson. Their nuptials were reportedly officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, which is total goals if you ask me!



And I totally ship these two. I mean, just look at their chemistry!



I’m going to end this on a high note, because I sincerely think these two will last! her! But now, I want to know what you think. Which celebrity “marriage” of 2019 shocked you the most? Which ones did you think would last, and is there any hope for 2020? Let me know your thoughts down in the comments below.



I'm going to end this on a high note, because I sincerely think these two will last! her! But now, I want to know what you think. Which celebrity "marriage" of 2019 shocked you the most? Which ones did you think would last, and is there any hope for 2020? Let me know your thoughts down in the comments below.





