Published on Apr 10, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#collegeadmissonscandal #oliviajade #lorilaughlin



New evidence has been obtained regarding the college admissions scandal as federal prosecutors have released the incriminating photos that helped Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli scam their daughters’ way into USC.





And in a shocking turn of events we never even thought would leave the courthouse, photos and email exchanges were released that were part of new court documents filed earlier this week as part of the FBI’s case against Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.









For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad