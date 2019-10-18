Adam Rippon | First Openly Gay Winter Olympic Athlete For Team USA Shares His Story

Published on Oct 18, 2019

Adam Rippon, former competitive figure skater, Olympic Bronze Medallist, and Icon for the LGBTQ+ community sat down with Meryl Davis to speak about his experiences at the Olympics and his challenging moments before:



"My number 1 goal was to represent myself to the best of my ability. That meant skating the best I absolutely could and it also meant being honest and showing who I was ", said Ribbon about his big appearance at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang 2018.



"Your voice is and can be so powerful. What's the point of having one if you don't use it?"



