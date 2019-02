Published on Feb 10, 2019

In “Jungle Jim”, alpine skier Jim Hunter explains how a chance encounter with an Olympic legend inspired him to accomplish the impossible.



Personal profiles of famous Olympians are brought to life through animation and mixed media: https://bit.ly/2D4BvxR



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com