India's most successful Olympic Games 🇮🇳 London2012 | Top Moments

Published on Nov 29, 2019

India first participated at the Olympic Games in 1900 and claimed 28 in total so far. The most successful Games by far were the Games in London 2012, where Indian Athletes claimed 6 medal sin total - 4 bronze and 2 silver. We bring you ALL Indian medal winners from London!



🥉 Gagan Narang - Shooting (Men's 10m Air Rifle)

🥈 Vijay Kumar - Shooting (Men's 25m Rapid Fire)

🥉 Saina Nehwal - Badminton (Women's Single)

🥉 Mary Kom - Boxing (Women's Flyweight)

🥉 Yogeshwar Dutt - Wrestling (Men's Freestyle 60kg)

🥈 Sushil Kumar (Men's Freestyle 66kg)



