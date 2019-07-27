Loading...
Bright Idea With Angle Grinder and PVC End Cap! https://youtu.be/0nqkLlzOlcghttps://youtu.be/PSBesFBOGNEhttps://youtu.be/wCSmeLDoWqohttps://youtu.be/IsMWm79_n8sTop 3 https://youtu.be/HOaAN-Q9RBQhttps://youtu.be/2BpsMbQWGmQDrill Chuck Idea https://youtu.be/cED8pf7lZXMOld Axe Restore https://youtu.be/YRq2YfV1WkUDrill Ideas https://youtu.be/gBVfJ8He2igAngle Grinder Idea https://youtu.be/nT5ik4JkMf0https://youtu.be/TLcSGqCfabkhttps://youtu.be/Da2u_tYrJrkhttps://youtu.be/xkTbZENjEbUhttps://youtu.be/yyp19c-j-G8https://youtu.be/Ljk80mF0j0Yhttps://youtu.be/d3310ZSv8bMhttps://youtu.be/6pwd5cdEk04https://youtu.be/e6ZGD9_V7CICreative ideas https://youtu.be/j_eGL77OAH8 https://youtu.be/qHoyF4yKhjUhttps://youtu.be/vgdsrzvwIVE--------------------Welcome to Fixotronic channel:Our channel includes such videos- Idea angle grinder - Drill idea - How to make - Cordless drill ideas - Grinder ideas--------------------Music:5-O-JulyGlen CanyonGoing, Going, Gone
