The 99th edition of the cherry festival in Morocco's Sefrou

Published on Jun 19, 2019

Morocco's Sefrou celebrated the 99th Cherry Festival from June 13 to 16.

This annual event celebrates the region's cherry harvest season and its unique cultural heritage.

The festival activities includes art exhibitions, sports competitions and seminars.

This year, a young Mechanical Engineering student named Meryem Bentercha was chosen as the Miss of Cherry.

This event was included in the intangible cultural heritage of humanity list of UNESCO in 2012. Local agricultural companies also saw the event as a chance to promote products.