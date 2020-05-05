#TanaMongeau #BellaThorne #Modsun

Are Tana Mongeau & Bella Thorne FEUDING Again?!

Published on May 5, 2020

#TanaMongeau #BellaThorne #Modsun

Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne’s on-off-again relationship hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing since their last split led to a massive online blowout, but following Tana’s alleged on-again fling with Modsun, fans are convinced the ongoing feud has resurfaced once again.

What’s up y’all, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News, and did Tana just “break girl code” for a second time? According to fans, the signs are all there…

Keeping up with Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne’s relationship over the past few years has been a full-time job.


