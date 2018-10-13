Google vs DuckDuckGo | Search engine manipulation, censorship and why you should switch

Because search engines are second gate-keepers to the internet, it's absolutely crucial to choose the one that will respect your privacy and provide uncensored and unfiltered search results. Google's search neutrality has been compromised. Google notoriously develops more and more of its own tools that it then puts in front of organic search results.
DuckDuckGo's business model is the greatest advantage over Google Search. DuckDuckGo doesn’t have a filter bubble. Its search results are derived from over 400 sources, that include big search engines like Bing or Yahoo, but also DuckDuckGo’s own web crawlers. Its organic results aren’t intervened by personalized filters, because DuckDuckGo doesn’t maintain a personal profile on you like Google does.