Google vs DuckDuckGo | Search engine manipulation, censorship and why you should switch

Published on Oct 13, 2018

Ultimate comparison between DuckDuckGo and Google is here listing all the reasons why you should switch from Google Search to DuckDuckGo.



If you like to protect yourself on the web and want to support my channel, sign up for NordVPN at https://nordvpn.org/thehatedone or use my coupon code 'thehatedone' at the checkout to save 66%!



Switch to DuckDuckGo https://duckduckgo.com/

Also install DuckDuckGo on your phone and web browser too!



Because search engines are second gate-keepers to the internet, it's absolutely crucial to choose the one that will respect your privacy and provide uncensored and unfiltered search results. Google's search neutrality has been compromised. Google notoriously develops more and more of its own tools that it then puts in front of organic search results.



DuckDuckGo's business model is the greatest advantage over Google Search. DuckDuckGo doesn’t have a filter bubble. Its search results are derived from over 400 sources, that include big search engines like Bing or Yahoo, but also DuckDuckGo’s own web crawlers. Its organic results aren’t intervened by personalized filters, because DuckDuckGo doesn’t maintain a personal profile on you like Google does.



Bitcoin:

1C7UkndgpQqjTrUkk8pY1rRpmddwHaEEuf



Dash

Xm4Mc5gXhcpWXKN84c7YRD4GSb1fpKFmrc



Litecoin

LMhiVJdFhYPejMPJE7r9ooP3nm3DrX4eBT



Ethereum

0x6F8bb890E122B9914989D861444Fa492B8520575



Sources:

Weingerg vs Google

https://www.cnet.com/news/google-owns...

https://www.cnet.com/news/today-i-lea...

https://twitter.com/DuckDuckGo/status...

https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/1...

https://thenextweb.com/insider/2012/0...



Bias

https://www.businessinsider.com/evide...

https://www.scribd.com/doc/233260174/...

https://techcrunch.com/2014/07/09/yel...

http://www.benedelman.org/hardcoding/

https://www.theguardian.com/technolog...

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/30/te...

https://techaeris.com/2016/06/10/goog...



Privacy



https://theintercept.com/2018/09/13/g...

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/30/te...



Google reads your Gmail

https://www.theguardian.com/technolog...

https://www.wsj.com/articles/google-t...

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/23/te...

http://wcontest.com/2018/09/20/google...



Location tracking

https://www.theverge.com/2018/8/13/17...

https://qz.com/1131515/google-collect...



In retail

https://techcrunch.com/2018/08/31/goo...

http://www.slate.com/blogs/future_ten...

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/t...



Follow me:

https://twitter.com/The_HatedOne_

https://www.bitchute.com/TheHatedOne/

https://www.reddit.com/user/The_Hated...

https://www.minds.com/The_HatedOne



Credits:

Music by CO.AG Music https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcav...