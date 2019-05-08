Youtiao, Chinese Fried Dough Stick (油条)

Published on May 8, 2019

So we wanted to show you how to make Youtiao, Chinese fried dough sticks. Also called Chinese Crullers or You Char Kwai, these are a great breakfast food that you can find on the street all over China.



We'll be making a southern style Youtiao, with leavening agents. They're super crispy, and puff up real nice. They're perfect for dipping in some fresh homemade soymilk, so be sure to check out our soymilk video as well!



Written recipe is over here on /r/cooking:



https://www.reddit.com/r/Cooking/comm...



And check out our Patreon if you'd like to support the project!



http://www.patreon.com/ChineseCooking...



Outro Music: "Add And" by Broke For Free

https://soundcloud.com/broke-for-free



ABOUT US

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Learn how to cook real deal, authentic Chinese food! We post recipes every Tuesday (unless we happen to be travelling) :)



We're Steph and Chris - a food-obsessed couple that lives in Shenzhen, China. Steph is from Guangzhou and loves cooking food from throughout China - you'll usually be watching her behind the wok. Chris is a long-term expat from America that's been living in China and loving it for the last eleven years - you'll be listening to his explanations and recipe details, and doing some cooking at times as well.



This channel is all about learning how to cook the same taste that you'd get in China. Our goal for each video is to give you a recipe that would at least get you close to what's made by some of our favorite restaurants here. Because of that, our recipes are no-holds-barred Chinese when it comes to style and ingredients - but feel free to ask for tips about adaptations and sourcing too!