All Systems Pause | All Around | Ep. 9

Olympic
Published on May 10, 2020

In the ninth episode of the gymnastics show All Around: the world of sports is interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic; Morgan comes back from winning American Cup 2020 to see Delaware under lockdown and her gym closed; Yile and the Chinese gymnastics team continue training in isolation under the lockdown; Angelina is having trouble focusing on her training in the light of competitions being canceled.

