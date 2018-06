Published on Jun 13, 2018

We take a look back at the last twelve months in the world of FIFA. From the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, the Final Draw in Moscow, The World Cup Trophy Tour to the blossoming of the FIFA Forward Programme and succesful youth competitions. It's been an incredible year with plenty more to come!



More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup