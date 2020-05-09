Published on May 9, 2020

How to draw an ant, draw an insect, #YouTubeKids

How to draw an ant, draw an insect, #YouTubeKids

Little ant. She is interesting and very hardworking.

Today we look at how to draw an ant.

It's pretty easy to draw.

0:03 First, we draw two circles. One circle next to another. Yes, so that they touch each other.

0:10 These will be the eyes of our ant. In the middle of these two circles draw the pupils of the eyes of the ant.

0:20 Now draw an oval. It will be the head of the ant.

0:23 We draw our mouths.

0:26 Draw two horns. These are small horns on the head of an ant.

0:26 Next, we draw another circle. It will be an ant's torso.

0:34 Next, we draw a large pointed oval. This is also the torso of our ant.

0:41 Our ant has paws. Let's draw quotes to our ant.

0:51 Now draw the ant in brown.

See again how to gradually draw an ant.

1:03 Here again, it is shown as a step by step drawing a small ant.

Come again, and we will draw a lot of interesting things on the channel #PencilTV / How to draw



Как нарисовать How sketch, як намалювати, #drawing, #draw, how to draw, Олівець Малювець

Нам подобається #youtubeKids, ми також робимо все для youtube kids app.

В наших відео діти learn colors

Учимся рисовать вместе. Почти каждый человек пробовал рисовать. У одних получается лучше, у других не очень. Но мы все рисуем. Особенно в детстве. Давайте научимся сами, научим детей рисовать.

_____________

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzaz...

https://youtu.be/Shr9prMsJjg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=...