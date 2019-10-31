Mexico's Taekwondo Gold at Beijing 2008 with María del Rosario Espinoza | Throwback Thursday

Published on Oct 31, 2019

Relive the historic Gold Medal contest between Nina Solheim (Norway) and Maria del Rosario Espinoza (Mexico), from the Taekwondo tournament at the Summer Olympic Games 2008 in Beijing, China.



What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com