#ThrowbackThursday

Mexico's Taekwondo Gold at Beijing 2008 with María del Rosario Espinoza | Throwback Thursday

Olympic
3.89M
558 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 31, 2019

Relive the historic Gold Medal contest between Nina Solheim (Norway) and Maria del Rosario Espinoza (Mexico), from the Taekwondo tournament at the Summer Olympic Games 2008 in Beijing, China.

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to