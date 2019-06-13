Hong Kong Protestors Make Carrie Lam Cry!!! | Hong Kong Extradition Bill Protests | China Uncensored

China Uncensored
799K
7,776 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 13, 2019

Protests continue in Hong Kong over the extradition bill. And Chief Executive Carrie Lam is sad...


YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
__
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

__
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/
__
© All Rights Reserved.

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to