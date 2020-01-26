Kobe Bryant Remebered At The 2020 Grammy Awards!

Published on Jan 26, 2020

According to multiple reports, basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash this morning and many celebs talked about the heartbreaking loss at tonight’s Grammys.How’s it going everyone, It’s Dani Golub here with Clevver News and it’s with heavy hearts that we report that NBA legend and icon Kobe Bryant tragically passed away this morning in a helicopter accident. We truly still can’t believe this news and just wanted to start off by sending our deepest love and condolences to Kobe’s family and friends.The story is still unfolding but this is what we know so far.The aircraft went down in on hillside in Calabasas, California around 10:00 a.m. this morning.There were multiple other people on board including Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna AKA "GiGi.”TMZ reported that everyone who was on board tragically died in the accident.Kobe and Gigi are survived by Vanessa Bryant and his three other daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.And celebrities are heartbroken by this shocking news.It was a huge topic of conversation at the Grammys tonight especially because the award show was held in Staples Center, where Kobe played basketball for the Lakers for 20 years.Before the show started, The Grammys held a non-televised moment of silence to honor Kobe and said quote, “Since we are in his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence.”And then Lizzo kicked off the show with an epic shout out to Kobe at the top of the show.Then the show’s host Alicia Keys gave an extremely emotional tribute to Kobe and performed “Say Goodbye” with Boyz II Men.They then showed Kobe’s retired jerseys hanging on the wall of Staples Center. It was an emotional moment for all of us and there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.But even before the show all the celebs could talk about was Kobe.On the red carpet Billie Eilish revealed that she was in shock like all of us when she heard the news. She couldn’t believe it.H.E.R. talked about how Kobe has inspired her career.Diplo also reflected on Kobe’s tragic passing and how it feels to be in Staples Center.To honor Kobe, The Jonas Brothers wore wearing purple ribbons and cancelled all their interviews.And Nick’s wife Priyanka paid tribute to Kobe with a simple 24 on her manicure.Common also spoke out and made sure to honor Kobe and everyone else who was involved in the accident.He said quote, “Hopefully today we can celebrate through music… God bless his soul and the people on the helicopter. It makes you think about people in the world.”And while she wasn’t at the Grammys tonight Taylor Swift made sure to tweet out her condolences.She wrote quote, “My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”And we couldn’t agree more.We are sending Kobe’s family and friends love and healing during this time.And we’re glad that while the show still went on tonight that everyone made it their point to honor him.Please feel free to leave some love for Kobe down in the comments below.After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our Grammys coverage. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Dani Golub and have a great day.



