Russia’s BMX Olympian who trains in parking lots | Original Fuel

Published on Oct 27, 2019

Yaroslava Bondarenko is a kid from the block who happened to have Olympic ambitions. She started making courses from what was available in local parking lots. That DIY attitude took her to Rio 2016, and she now has sights on Tokyo 2020.



In the former Soviet Union, athletes representing young republics have forged their own path to DIY training and Olympic success: https://oly.ch/of_en



