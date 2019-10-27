Russia’s BMX Olympian who trains in parking lots | Original Fuel

Olympic
3.89M
343 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 27, 2019

Yaroslava Bondarenko is a kid from the block who happened to have Olympic ambitions. She started making courses from what was available in local parking lots. That DIY attitude took her to Rio 2016, and she now has sights on Tokyo 2020.

In the former Soviet Union, athletes representing young republics have forged their own path to DIY training and Olympic success: https://oly.ch/of_en

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to