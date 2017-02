Published on Feb 25, 2017

A compassionate Greek family took in a Syrian boy and his mother and introduced judo to the young refugee to help him overcome his distress.



Find out more about how sport can help refugees in our series "Camps to Champs":

https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/pla...



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5