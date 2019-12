Published on Dec 4, 2019

Exercise: start in a standing position on the goal line, with the ball held at pelvis height. Jog to the cone and back while lifting the ball with both hands. Next, repeat but with one‑handed ball lifts; after each ball lift, lift with the other side.



Key points:

• Ball to be elevated as high as possible

• Elbows to be kept straight

• Eyes to be kept on ball throughout Repetitions: Two (one of each type).