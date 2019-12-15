Taylor Swift's Achievements The Past 30 Years!

Published on Dec 15, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



It goes without saying that 2019 has been the year of Taylor Swift.



She gave us her album Lover, won artist of the decade at the AMA’s, got around 600,000 signatures on a petition for the Equality Act, starred in the movie Cats, and about a million more things.



But this year has just been one of many when it comes to Taylor’s accomplishments.



Within the last decade alone, she’s had five Number 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, she’s won 8 Grammys, and she was the highest-grossing artist of the decade bringing in $687.7 million from her U.S. tours alone.



But again, that’s JUST this decade.



With her 30th birthday being just a couple days ago, we decided what better time than now to round up 30 of Taylor’s biggest accomplishments right here on Listed.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/danigolub_