Ariana Grande's Copycat CLAPS BACK At Singer's TikTok Remarks!

Published on Apr 28, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#arianagrande #tiktok #clapback



Ariana Grande made it clear last week she has no time for the TikTok impersonations, and now one of her prime impersonators is clapping back after being publicly shaded online.



Ariana Grande has always been transparent with her fans, and last week we learned that imitation isn’t exactly the highest form of flattery after Ari made her feelings clear about fans impersonating her Sam & Cat character Cat Valentine.



As you probably know, one TikTok user, Paige Niemann, has gone viral over the past few months for sharing clips of herself in a full Ari-inspired makeover while impersonating her and her past TV show roles.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad