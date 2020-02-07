Iowa debacle fueled by anti-Bernie billionaires, Russiagate hucksters, failed DNC elites

Published on Feb 7, 2020

Pushback with Aaron Maté



Iowa's voting debacle has renewed fears that the DNC is again working against Bernie Sanders and his grassroots campaign. The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal breaks down the network of dark money billionaires, Democratic elites, and Russiagate profiteers behind the app that ruined the Iowa vote, and a wider effort to stop Sanders' progressive momentum.



Guest: Max Blumenthal, Editor of The Grayzone and author of "The Management of Savagery."



||| The Grayzone |||



