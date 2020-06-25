President Barack Obama Celebrates LGBTQ+ Equality (Clip) | Logo

In advance of Pride Live’s Stonewall Day, President Barack Obama speaks on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, the 2020 Supreme Court decision ensuring LGBTQ+ equality, and how protest and politics go hand in hand. Catch his full remarks and more during the Stonewall Day celebration, Friday June 26th starting at 12:45pm ET on Logo's YouTube and Facebook.
Subscribe: http://logo.to/ZirLXq
Connect with Logo TV:
Instagram LogoTV: http://instagram.com/LogoTV
Follow Logo TV: https://twitter.com/LogoTV
News from Logo TV: http://www.NewNowNext.com
Like Logo TV: http://facebook.com/Logo
LogoTV's Official Site: https://www.logotv.com
Logo is a leading entertainment brand inspired by and for the LGBTQ+ community and reflects the creative class across television, digital and social platforms. Logo features one-of-a-kind personalities, shows, specials, and unique stories. Logo TV provides an entertainment experience outside the boundaries of what's expected.