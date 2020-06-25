President Barack Obama Celebrates LGBTQ+ Equality (Clip) | Logo

Published on Jun 25, 2020

In advance of Pride Live’s Stonewall Day, President Barack Obama speaks on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, the 2020 Supreme Court decision ensuring LGBTQ+ equality, and how protest and politics go hand in hand. Catch his full remarks and more during the Stonewall Day celebration, Friday June 26th starting at 12:45pm ET on Logo's YouTube and Facebook.



Subscribe: http://logo.to/ZirLXq



Connect with Logo TV:

Instagram LogoTV: http://instagram.com/LogoTV

Follow Logo TV: https://twitter.com/LogoTV

News from Logo TV: http://www.NewNowNext.com

Like Logo TV: http://facebook.com/Logo

LogoTV's Official Site: https://www.logotv.com









Logo is a leading entertainment brand inspired by and for the LGBTQ+ community and reflects the creative class across television, digital and social platforms. Logo features one-of-a-kind personalities, shows, specials, and unique stories. Logo TV provides an entertainment experience outside the boundaries of what's expected.