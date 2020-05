Published on May 26, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#TaylorSwift #ScooterBraun #LWYMMD



Taylor Swift has her fans hunting for clues once again and they think she found a GENIUS loophole to secretly get back at Scooter Braun.



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and gather round Swifties because we are about to break down why fans think Taylor, or rather her brother, secretly recorded a cover of "Look What You Made Me Do" and dropped it to get back at Scooter Braun.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad