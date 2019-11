Published on Nov 5, 2019

The Egyptian army killed 83 terrorists in North and Central Sinai during operations from Sept. 28 to Nov. 4.

The security raids also led to the casualties of one officer and 2 soldiers.

The army arrested 61 wanted criminals and dismantled 376 explosive devices planted to target security forces.

Since the removal of former President Morsi in 2013, Egypt has been suffering from terrorist attacks.

Most of the attacks were claimed by the Sinai State group affiliated with IS.■