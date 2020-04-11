Easter Vigil HD

Published on Apr 11, 2020

EASTER VIGIL MASS



At the Easter Vigil, on Saturday evening, the new flame is lit. The Deacon carries the new Paschal candle into the dark sanctuary proclaiming, "Christ our Light". Candle by candle, the light of the Resurrection illuminated the world around us as He who is the Light of the World fills it with His radiance.



The Deacon sings that ancient hymn of the Church which captures the depth of the mystery we celebrate today, the Exultet, "Rejoice, heavenly powers! Sing choirs of angels! Exult, all creation around God's throne! Jesus Christ, our King is risen! Sound the trumpet of salvation!" The words to this hymn offer the deepest insights into the great event we celebrate.



The Vigil Liturgy readings walked us through the Old Testament into the New Testament - unfolding the great plan of a loving God who did not leave us in sin but sent His only Son into the world to save us and set us free!



This world which He had created in love through the Word is now re-created from within through the Incarnation of the Word, the Saving Life, Death and Resurrection, of the Word made Flesh. The one whom the Scriptures proclaim as the first born of the new creation burst forth from the tomb and began the New Creation.





Normally, at this Mass, Catechumens, those prepared through catechesis (instruction in the faith) for Baptism and the Easter sacraments - and Candidates, Christians of other communities whose Baptism the Holy Church recognizes, prepared along with them for the Sacraments of Confirmation and Eucharist - are incorporated into the full communion of Church, the Risen Body of the One who has been Raised; the One in whom we have all been raised.



Again, in many places due to the Coronavirus, this will not occur. It will take place in the future when this crisis has passed. And, by God's grace, it will. But Holy Mass will be privately offered and shared online. The palpable joy of Easter floods Christians as we witness the power of God, sacramentally mediated through those saving waters of Baptism, the Oil of Chrism and the reception of the most Holy Eucharist, the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ. The cold hearts of many of the faithful were enkindled once again by the great Easter Flame.