The Science Agenda to Exterminate Blacks

TheHealthRanger
213K
182,155 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 6, 2017

This video lecture documents the pattern of heavy metals poisoning, medical experimentation, organ harvesting, covert fertility task forces and other tactics that seek to eliminate blacks from our planet. These genocidal tactics are carried out in the name of science and medicine via the following vectors: Food supply (laced with infertility chemicals, confirmed by the New York Times quoting a U.S. President's science advisor) Water supply (heavy metals poisoning, as we recently witnessed in Flint, Michigan) Medical experimentation (Tuskegee, Guatemalan prisoner experiments funded by the U.S. government, etc.) Immunization campaign (covert sterilization of young women in Africa) Cancer (disproportionately affects people of darker skin color due to vitamin D deficiency) Abortion activities that target blacks in order to harvest baby organ tissue for use in vaccines -- medical cannibalism

Stay informed at NaturalNews.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to