Published on Feb 22, 2019

Watch the 15 best stuck landings in Women's Artistic Gymnastics at Olympic Games including some astonishing performances by McKayla Maroney at London 2012, Nadia Comaneci in Montreal 1976, Shannon Miller in Barcelona 1992 and many many more!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com