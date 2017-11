Published on Nov 27, 2017

Since 9th September the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca Cola has already visited 16 cities across Russia and covered an amazing 16,000km of the 2018 FIFA World Cup host nation. Here’s an exclusive look behind the scenes of the journey so far, with plenty more fun to come.



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases:

http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...

Other FIFA Social Media Channels

www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

www.twitter.com/fifacom