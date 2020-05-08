#Austin #LauraMarano

'Austin & Ally' Cast REVEAL ALL During Reunion!

Clevver News
4.69M
1,648 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 8, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#Austin&Ally #Austin&AllyReunion #LauraMarano

The beloved cast of Disney’s Austin & Ally had a virtual reunion, and they spilled so many behind-the-scenes details about the early days of filming, the new age of social media and SO much more.

What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News, and we’ve been waiting for this virtual hang for quite some time, and spoiler alert: It was everything we could’ve asked for and more!

Cast reunions are coming out of the woodworks now that celebrities’ hectic schedules have come to a pause.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to