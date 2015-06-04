Trevor Aaronson: How this FBI strategy is actually creating US-based terrorists

Published on Jun 4, 2015

There's an organization responsible for more terrorism plots in the United States than al-Qaeda, al-Shabaab and ISIS combined: The FBI. How? Why? In an eye-opening talk, investigative journalist Trevor Aaronson reveals a disturbing FBI practice that breeds terrorist plots by exploiting Muslim-Americans with mental health problems.



