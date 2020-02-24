Meghan Trainor's Dad SURVIVES Freak Car Accident!

Published on Feb 24, 2020

Meghan Trainor is spending time with her dad, Gary Trainor, after a very scary accident over the weekend. Gary was hit by a car while crossing the street and is currently recovering.



Meghan Trainor's father, was struck by a car in a freak accident last Friday.



According to TMZ, Gary was crossing a busy street in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles when the car hit him.



Despite some reports, the LAPD rep confirmed to ET that the accident was not a hit-and-run incident and no crime was reported. The vehicle and driver remained at the scene following the accident.



After the accident, Gary was transported to a local hospital and Meghan’s rep said that he was quote, “in stable condition.”



And a source close to the family also told ET on Saturday that Gary is doing well.



While information about the driver involved in the accident remains unknown, Meghan did take to social media on Sunday to thank her fans for their support after the accident.



She shared this sweet pic with her dad and wrote quote, “I’m with my dad now. Thank you for all your sweet messages. It was all very scary but he is the strongest man I know.”



And the comment section is flooded with love for Meghan and her dad. Meghan’s celebrity friends showed their support.



Normani commented with three hearts.



Nicki Minaj shared the heart and praying hands emoji.



And Jennifer Love Hewitt wrote quote, “Sending you all my prayers!!!!”



And Meghan’s fans also sent over their thoughts. And while we’re talking about fans, feel free to share some love for Meghan and Gary down in the comment section to get the conversation started.



Anyway, one person wrote quote, “I love you so much. I’m so glad he’s okay. I’ve been thinking about y’all non stop”



Another wrote quote, “that’s good to hear! Thank you for updating us Megh. Love you two so much”



And another said quote, “Keeping your dad in prayers. Dad's are everything and we only get one”



And if you’re a true fan of Meghan’s you know how close she is with her dad.



Since her career took off she has credited her father, who is a musician himself, for always being by her side.



And fun fact, in case you didn’t know, Gary actually plays piano on Meghan’s song “Good Morning.”



Gary has appeared with Meghan as her date on several red carpets over the years and Meghan told the Today Show that her father is her “guy” and she continues to be “inspired by him.”



She said quote, “I look up to him all the time.”



And in 2016, when Meghan won the Best New Artist Grammy Award, she broke down crying and hugged her dad as they announced her name



And in her speech she gave her parents and emotional, heartfelt thank you.



And following her speech, Meghan revealed what made her so emotional in an Instagram post.



She shared this side by side pic of both she and her dad crying and wrote quote, “This is me forever..bawling my eyes out. Can't believe what happened. My dad whispered "you made it" before I walked up and I lost it. I love my family so much. Without them I wouldn't be here today. Thank you to my team and everyone who got me here. Gonna cry happy tears all night. AHHHHHH”



And more recently, last month Gary made a surprise appearance on The Voice U.K., where Meghan serves as a judge.



During his time on stage, he showed off his piano skills and performed the track “Shake Rattle and Roll” with judge Tom Jones.



And fans absolutely loved this cameo.



One person wrote quote, “meghan trainor already loving you on the voice and GO GARY TRAINOR I love him”



And another said quote, “This is sooo incredible”



And we couldn’t agree more! What a cool moment for Meghan and her dad.



And we are just truly glad that he is stable and healing surrounded by family after Friday’s accident. That is so scary!



