Warzone is the BIGGEST Thing Activision has Ever Done, and Here's Why

Published on May 13, 2020

Warzone is the most important thing Activision has ever done. We take a deep dive into the company's business models to highlight how Warzone is changing everything, and why it's such a potent force.

Timestamps:

The Enagement Cycle Pt 1 - Fun - 2:30
The Enagement Cycle Pt 2 - Social Hooks - 3:17
The Enagement Cycle Pt 1 - Progression - 4:09
The Enagement Cycle Pt 1 - Content - 5:26
The Enagement Cycle Pt 1 - Monetization - 6:28
Activision's 4-part plan - 7:27
4 Part Plan - New Games - 8:37
4 Part Plan - Live Ops - 9:15
4 Part Plan - Mobile Games - 9:41
4 Part Plan - New Engagement Models - 10:15
Why This Matters for Warzone - 10:57
Cross-play, Cross-SKU, Cross-Progression - 11:45
The Warzone Effect - 12:33

Sources:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2D_v...

https://www.tweaktown.com/news/70471/...

https://www.tweaktown.com/news/65792/...

https://www.tweaktown.com/news/72213/...

Template: https://jayaretv.com/blogs/templates

