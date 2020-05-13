Warzone is the BIGGEST Thing Activision has Ever Done, and Here's Why

Watch Queue
Warzone is the most important thing Activision has ever done. We take a deep dive into the company's business models to highlight how Warzone is changing everything, and why it's such a potent force.
Timestamps:
The Enagement Cycle Pt 1 - Fun - 2:30
The Enagement Cycle Pt 2 - Social Hooks - 3:17
The Enagement Cycle Pt 1 - Progression - 4:09
The Enagement Cycle Pt 1 - Content - 5:26
The Enagement Cycle Pt 1 - Monetization - 6:28
Activision's 4-part plan - 7:27
4 Part Plan - New Games - 8:37
4 Part Plan - Live Ops - 9:15
4 Part Plan - Mobile Games - 9:41
4 Part Plan - New Engagement Models - 10:15
Why This Matters for Warzone - 10:57
Cross-play, Cross-SKU, Cross-Progression - 11:45
The Warzone Effect - 12:33
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2D_v...
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/70471/...
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/65792/...
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/72213/...
Template: https://jayaretv.com/blogs/templates
Our Amazon Link (US): https://goo.gl/USmIj2
Our Amazon Link (CA): http://goo.gl/UpsZSG
Our Amazon Link (UK): http://goo.gl/3pvGw9
Visit our site: http://www.tweaktown.com
Follow us on social media:
Twitter: @TweakTown
https://www.twitter.com/TweakTown
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/TweakTown
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/TweakTown
