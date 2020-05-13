Warzone is the BIGGEST Thing Activision has Ever Done, and Here's Why

Published on May 13, 2020

Warzone is the most important thing Activision has ever done. We take a deep dive into the company's business models to highlight how Warzone is changing everything, and why it's such a potent force.



Timestamps:



The Enagement Cycle Pt 1 - Fun - 2:30

The Enagement Cycle Pt 2 - Social Hooks - 3:17

The Enagement Cycle Pt 1 - Progression - 4:09

The Enagement Cycle Pt 1 - Content - 5:26

The Enagement Cycle Pt 1 - Monetization - 6:28

Activision's 4-part plan - 7:27

4 Part Plan - New Games - 8:37

4 Part Plan - Live Ops - 9:15

4 Part Plan - Mobile Games - 9:41

4 Part Plan - New Engagement Models - 10:15

Why This Matters for Warzone - 10:57

Cross-play, Cross-SKU, Cross-Progression - 11:45

The Warzone Effect - 12:33



Sources:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2D_v...



https://www.tweaktown.com/news/70471/...



https://www.tweaktown.com/news/65792/...



https://www.tweaktown.com/news/72213/...



Template: https://jayaretv.com/blogs/templates



