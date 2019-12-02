#MusicMonday

Daria Dmitrieva's Clubs performance in London 2012 | Music Monday

At the Summer Olympics 2012 in London, Russia's Daria Dmitrieva claimed the silver medal in Rhythmic Gymnastics. For her Clubs performance, she had chosen a mashup of Gloria Estefan's "Tradicion" and Yello's "The Expert".

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

