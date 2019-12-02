Published on Dec 2, 2019

At the Summer Olympics 2012 in London, Russia's Daria Dmitrieva claimed the silver medal in Rhythmic Gymnastics. For her Clubs performance, she had chosen a mashup of Gloria Estefan's "Tradicion" and Yello's "The Expert".



