US arming of Ukraine is a scandal on its own

Published on Oct 8, 2019

Pushback with Aaron Maté



There is growing evidence that Donald Trump briefly froze U.S. military assistance to Ukraine for political goals. Max Blumenthal explores how the Ukrainegate scandal overlooks the dangers of those weapons sales to Ukraine and the corrupt interests behind it. Under Trump, U.S. military assistance has prolonged a bloody proxy war with Russia, killing thousands in Ukraine and enabling far-right Ukrainian forces -- all while enriching weapons manufacturers and DC lobbyists.



Guest: Max Blumenthal, Editor of The Grayzone and author of "The Management of Savagery."



