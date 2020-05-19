Charli D'Amelio DISGUSTED By New TikTok Trend!

Published on May 19, 2020

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is NOT here for a new trend that has been going viral on the platform. The dance makes fun of people with disabilities and Charli is speaking out about why this trend has got to stop.



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and there have been plenty of controversial trends on Tik Tok from the mugshot challenge to the skull breaker challenge, and now there’s a challenge going around that makes fun of people with disabilities.



And in case you haven’t seen this trend going around, users pretended to break their wrist, contort their hand, and proceed to dance in an extremely offensive way.





