'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown DRAGGED For RACIST Slur

Published on May 18, 2020

Bachelorette star Hannah Brown has issued an apology after being dragged online for using racial remarks in a video, but it seems the rest of Bachelor Nation isn’t letting her down easy.



On Saturday night, Hannah Brown conducted an Instagram Live with her followers where, at one point, she was attempting to remember the lyrics to DaBaby’s “Rockstar.”



She began by singing a few lines out loud, and hesitates when she gets to the line that includes the n-word, but doesn’t exactly skip over it.





