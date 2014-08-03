Creating A 'Life' For Special Needs Young Adults - Moxi Junction - Hatteberg's People TV

Published on Aug 3, 2014

This is ‘MoXi Junction’, a coffeehouse. Moxi stands for ‘Mothers of exceptional individuals’.



(Joanna Kilgore) “We have had hundreds of setbacks, hundreds of huge things, and each one I just had faith that they would figure themselves out and every one did.”

These woman who are mothers of special needs children which includes autism, knew they had to find something for their adult children to do. They needed jobs, a reason to 'be', and a place of their own.



“Once they graduated and were completely done with school, it was harder to find them a job.”



So, Moxie Junction became a reality. At this little coffeehouse, the special needs young adults have a job, are safe, and remain part of the community.



The idea was Jonna Kilgore, whose 27 year old autistic son needed a reason to get up in the morning. Plus, once he left high school, there were no jobs for him and other special needs children. Other mothers joined her. They are Pat Leon, Scarlett Tully and Kate Scheer.