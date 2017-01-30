Taekwondo US Open 2017 - Day 1 - Ring 6 LIVE

Watch Queue
Youth (10-11) Individual, Pairs & Team Poomsae
Cadet (12-14) Individual, Pairs & Team Poomsae
Cadet/Junior (12-17) Pairs & Team Freestyle Poomsae
Junior (15-17) Individual, Pairs & Team Poomsae
Under 50 Individual Poomsae
Under 60 Individual Poomsae
Under 65 Individual Poomsae
66 & Older Individual Poomsae
Under 30 Pairs Poomsae
Over 30 Pairs Poomsae
Under 30 Team Poomsae
Over 30 Team Poomsae
Senior (17 & Older) Individual & Team Freestyle Poomsae
Youth (10-11) Sparring
Male Cadet (12-14) Sparring: Fin, Fly, Bantam, Light Middle, Middle, Light Heavy & Heavy Divisions
Female Cadet (12-14) Sparring: Light Middle, Middle, Light Heavy & Heavy
