#RGBaku2019 #MusicMonday

Bolero brought to life by Team Belarus Rhythmic Gymnastics | Music Monday

Olympic
Published on Sep 16, 2019

Ahead of #RGBaku2019 enjoy this delightful performance to Bolero by Maurice Ravel brought to life by Belarus' Rhythmic Gymnastics team from the Summer Olympic Games 2008 in Beijing, China.

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

