Bolero brought to life by Team Belarus Rhythmic Gymnastics | Music Monday

Published on Sep 16, 2019

Ahead of #RGBaku2019 enjoy this delightful performance to Bolero by Maurice Ravel brought to life by Belarus' Rhythmic Gymnastics team from the Summer Olympic Games 2008 in Beijing, China.



Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com